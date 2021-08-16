Nii Armaah Kwafio II installed acting President of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council

Nii Armaah Kwafio

Source: Reagan Michael Fianko, Contributor

Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area has now confirmed Nii Armaah Kwafio II as the current Acting President.

He was presented to the President of Regional House of Chiefs, Nene Aadegbon Ngmongmowuyaa Kwesi Animle VI who is also the Osudoku Matse, together with Nii Otintor who also took over as Acting Ga Mantse.



Speaking at the occasion, Nene Aadegbon Animle advised the acting chiefs on many issues urging them to put necessary structures in place for substantive chief to be installed.



According to him there are hierarchies and Acting chiefs have limited powers and that “The good thing about chieftaincy is respect,” he opined.



He urged them to create unity among their people and ensure development in their respective jurisdictions.



On his part, Minister for Chieftaincy Affairs Hon Ebenezer Kojo Kum noted that the current composition of the Regional House of Chiefs of Five (5) members instead of Thirteen (13) in itself explained beyond the unfortunate demise of Osu Mantse that, there are issues in the House which need to be addressed.

According to him, the Greater Accra House of Chiefs cannot continue in that direction, “I repeat it cannot continue to have issues. This is the seat of government, and will encourage disputes that are littered all over the region will be expeditiously dealt with. We have identified the gaps that prevent smooth implementation of the law.”



He averred that, “We have to agree that no one can be acting president for 25years and continue to be acting president. This is the way we can bring sanity to the institution. Because if you are acting president for more than 29 years then when are you going to bring the substantive to occupy the stool?"



The Minister called on Traditional leaders to take a serious look at the status of Acting Presidents since the Ministry is going to regulate the period that one can litigate.



“Fortunately the Supreme Court took only 3 months in the election petition to dispose of the matter. This narrative must change so that we can all move forward,” he said.



Other dignitaries including Greater Accra regional minister, Hon Henry Quartey and Member of Council of State, Hon Enoch Teye Mensah graced the occasion.