Nii Dr Ayi Bonte II graces Homowo celebrations at Alajo and Adjen Kotoku

Nii Dr Ayi Bonte II

His Royal Majesty, Nii Dr Ayi Bonte II, Gbese Mantse joined some of his sub-chiefs in Accra to mark the Homowo celebrations at Alajo and Adjen Kotoku on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Gbese Mantse first made their first stop at Alajo in the early hours of Saturday, August 20, to join the people of Alajo to mark the special festival in the community.



Nii Dr Ayi Bonte II led the performance of the Homowo rites before Nii Ayi Quaye I, Alajo Mantse went to town with his traditional leaders to sprinkle the Kpokpoi in the community.



The Gbese Mantse later shared a word with Alajo Mantse before he continued to Adjen Kotoku.



Nii Dr Ayi Bonte II was given a warm welcome amidst pomp and pageantry when he arrived at Adjen Kotoku for the celebrations.



The Adjen Kotoku Homowo festivities also marked the 10th anniversary of their chief Nii Aklekwei III.

After a successful procession through the town to sprinkle the Kpokpoi, Nii Aklekwei III later hosted chiefs and members of the community as well as tourists at the durbar grounds in the palace.



Speaking at his 10th-anniversary celebrations the Adjen Kotoku Mantse urged members of his community to continue to live in peace and unity.



He also listed some of the achievements the community has been able to chalk and their plans for the future.



“We have been able to stop people from cursing and late-night funerals which used to be a norm in the community. Children no more galivant around because of the rules we have set,” he stated.



Adding, “We have been able to put up this beautiful edifice as our palace and durbar grounds. We’ve managed to help Twillium to establish their company here but we want them to also employ the youth here. As the government, we hope they will fulfil their promise of giving us good roads after moving the onion sellers to our community.

“I also plead with the community to side with us when we put in new plans which will bring development,” Nii Aklekwei III stated.



The Gbese Mantse whose ruling extends beyond Aklekweiman and Adjen Kotoku expressed his satisfaction at the rate of development in the community but noted that there is more work to be done.



He said, “We all our sub-chiefs will honour their paramount chief as you’ve done, there will be more progress. I commend Nii Aklekwei III because has been able to erect a palace and durbar grounds and I am impressed.”



Some of the chiefs present at the ceremony included the President of Ga West House of Chiefs, chiefs from neighbouring communities as well as special guests from Tarkwa.



JNA/PEN