'Nii Lante Vanderpuye continues to claim my glory' – Koku Anyidoho

Samuel Koku Sitsofe Anyidoho, has stated that Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, MP, Odododiodio constituency, continues to claim his glory.



He said categorically that, Nii Lante Vanderpuye never introduced him to the late President of Ghana, Prof John Evans Atta Mills, as the latter claims.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter timeline, the former Presidential Aide and Head of Communications, Office of the President (2008-2012) said, the former Sports Minister (2015-2017) never introduced him to the Prof Mills.



He stated that his colleague, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, claims to be a journalist yet he never wrote a single speech for the late President, John Evans Atta Mills.



“Does Nii Lante Vanderpuye, not claim to be a journalist? How come he never wrote any speech for President Atta-Mills? I SHALL never accept it again that, Nii Lante Vanderpuye continues to claim my glory - saying he introduced me to Professor Atta-Mills.



"Ni Lante Vanderpuye never introduced me to Professor Atta-Mills. It took me a while to respond to an idiot called Nii Lante Vanderpuye," Koku Anyidoho wrote on his Twitter timeline.

Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye recently described Koku Anyidoho as a ‘vagabond’ who had learnt little or nothing from the values of the then-president.



Vanderpuye in a Citi TV interview said, Anyidoho only positioned himself as a powerful person in that government but that he was a nobody in reality.



“He (Anyidoho) was perceived to be powerful but he was a nobody, as Director of Communications, he did not preside over me, as Director of Operations, so he was not running the government,” he said.



Nii Lante reiterated: “That is how he projected himself and that is how you people perceived him but he was a nobody in government, he wasn’t powerful.”

“Koku is just like a vagabond, a wayward child; so, I don’t want to discuss him. As far as the teachings of Prof Mills, the knowledge we acquired after working with somebody like Professor Mills, I can say without any hesitation that he didn’t learn anything.



“I have learnt something, I picked something from Prof Mills which has made me a better person. If you consider the children of Professor Mills, he is a vagabond.”



In a reaction, Anyidoho told Accra-based Okay FM that "My experience in governance [as Director of Communication], because of my unique role as a speechwriter, a spokesperson, managing the President's PR, I got to be with the President for almost all his travels.



"Some of the aides and staffers were never with the President because their roles did not permit them to be around the President on such trips and that is why some of them got angry..., and today they open their mouths and want to run me down but that is their business."

He continued: "If you had no role around the President, then those of us with roles, will not just carry you on a trip if you had no real role around him [President]. Those trips were not for funfair, they were for hard work.”



"So if you were a Director of Operations at the Presidency, you had no operations on a trip to China, Japan and UN, stay in Accra and do operations work and don't get jealous of the Director of Communications who had hard work to do on those trips," Mr Anyidoho added.







