Nii Lante Vanderpuye reads with children in his constituency

Nii Lante Vanderpuye reading with the children in his constituency

• Nii Lante Vanderpuye has partaken in a reading session with children from his constituency

• The children number almost 200 also got the opportunity to interact with their MP



• The MP urged the children to make reading a habit



A project designed to get children reading through the influence of their Members of Parliament has kicked off in the Odododiodio constituency of the Greater Accra region.



Setting the ball rolling was the MP for the area, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, did a few reading sessions with the children who had gathered at Dunk Library in the auditorium of the Jamestown Community Theatre.



Reading “Atu goes to Sea” on the Worldreader app with the selected students from Accra Sempe School, Knowledgeworth Premier School, Alko International School and Dunk Library, he urged them to make reading a habit.



Codenamed the Worldreader Ghana “MPs DigiRead Train,” Oswald Okaitei, coordinator of the project said that the event is a literary event designed to engage Members of Parliament in Ghana in a reading session with children drawn from their constituencies.

In a statement made available to GhanaWeb, he explained that the first edition of the project brought to bear the fun and interesting aspect of reading.



Blended with a lot of fun activities and led by Oswald Okaitei, who is also a poet the reading was done in turns as Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye read with the students and then with the moderator.



It was followed by a conversation on the theme of the book and its correlation with the lifestyle in the constituency.



The session too also created a platform for the children to interact with the MP on issues regarding education, library infrastructure in the constituency, reading manners and last but not least, the relevance of reading and reading clubs in schools.



“The MPs DigiRead Train” is a project by Worldreader Ghana dedicated to giving a reading experience from the digital perspective and also encouraging the use of digital devices such as phones and tablets for reading purposes.



The almost two-hour event engaged over 200 students and about a hundred non-students.