Nii Lante Vanderpuye urges police to hasten their search for robbers in Jamestown robbery attack

MP for Odododiodio Constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Member of Parliament of the Odododiodio constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has urged the Ghana Police Service to hasten their search for the perpetrators of the Jamestown robbery attack.

A police officer escorting a bullion van was shot dead in a robbery attack on June 14 while Afua Badu, a lady who tried to raise an alarm of the robbery attack was later shot dead by one of the robbers.



The robbers managed to flee the scene with an unspecified amount of money on three motorbikes.



Speaking in an interview with JoyNews, the Parliamentarian noted that residents in the area are now scared about going about their daily activities.



Nii Lante Vanderpuye wants the police to reveal details of their investigations so far to ease the anxiety in the community.

“It’s a bit worrying because this has made residents of the area unease because the ones less feared area now sleeps around 6 pm and shops are closed,” the Odododiodio MP said.



He added, “We expect that by this time, the police would come out and made some statements to set the families at ease. I hope the police would be able to do so.”



Meanwhile, some media outlets have disclosed that some four robbers have been arrested in connection with the Jamestown robbery attack.