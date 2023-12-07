Nii Lante’s comment that only Micheal Yarboi can retain Odododiodioo seat is unfortunate - Nii Okai Laryea

Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, a hopeful candidate for the Odododiodioo parliamentary seat

National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, a hopeful candidate in the race for the Odododiodioo parliamentary seat, has expressed disagreement with incumbent MP Nii Lantey Vanderpuye's recent comment suggesting that only Michael Yarboi Annan could secure the seat for the NDC in the upcoming 2024 polls.

According to Nii Okai Laryea,the statement is unfortunate as the seat is a strong seat for the NDC.



In response to Vanderpuye's endorsement of Annan, Laryea stated in a media interview, "The comment he made is very unfortunate because the NDC is strong within Odododiodioo."



Laryea questioned the notion that the party's success hinged solely on one individual, emphasizing that such a sentiment was unheard of.



He further challenged the suggestion that Annan's alleged sponsorship activities over the past two years were essential for the party's prospects.



Laryea, who sees Vanderpuye as a senior brother and former parliamentary colleague, expressed disappointment,.

"If that particular individual does not exist, we won’t be able to get a candidate to replace him," he said.



He also raised concerns about Vanderpuye's role as an MP, asking, "Is that to say that the MP, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, shirked his responsibility to that candidate?"



The hopeful candidate affirmed his commitment to securing victory in the parliamentary primaries scheduled for December 16, 2023, and ensuring NDC retains the Odododiodioo seat in the 2024 elections.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/OGB