Nii Okai Laryea donates GHC100,000 to women’s wing of Odododiodio NDC

Nii Okai making the presentation

The National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Candidate Hopeful for Odododiodio Constituency, Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea has empowered the women's wing in the constituency by donating a sum of 100,000 cedis to them as seed fund.

According to him, the money which is the first tranche for the "Shiatse Women Enpowerment Programme" will boost the businesses of members within the NDC women's wing and also get a number of them to commence various petty trades. In a media interview, Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea stressed that he is poised to transform the constituency with more initiatives.



“We are doing a similar thing for the youth wing, the youth and the women, I believe that if we are able to concentrate on them and improve their lives by providing some vocational and skills training, financial support for them to set up their businesses, it will change the issue of unemployment in the Odododiodioo constituency. We are hoping to change the narrative with these initiatives. This is just the beginning and there will be more support from all quarters as we go forward. I hail from six quarters in the Odododiodioo constituency out of the seven and I will not wait to do this after the primaries. I am here to help my people. After I have won the primaries, I will extend this to all residents of Odododiodioo”.



Elated Odododiodio Constituency Women Organizer for the NDC, Patience Amonua Dodoo noted that the 100,000 cedis seed fund presented to the women's wing by the aspiring parliamentary candidate, Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea is a step in the right direction. According to her, the program will start will one hundred women and further expand.

"This is a good initiative and we thank Nii Okai Laryea. We will start with 100 women and each woman will be given a 1000 cedis to inject into her business or start something meaningful with it. We know that as time goes on we will get alot more support for this programme and this will help add more women to the programme".



For his part, Chairman of the constituency, Paul Nii Obli Laryea applauded the initiative and urged that the funds be used judiciously.



"It is my wish that the women who will take these funds today will inject it into their businesses and make good use of it. We thank our brother, Nii Okai Laryea for this move"