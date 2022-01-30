Nima Association of North America addresses recent voilent incident

Executives of the association

Source: Alhassan Kamagatey, Contributor

Chiefs, Elders, Imams, General members, The Press, Ladies and Gentlemen.

On January 18, 2022 the entire Nima constituency in North America saw on social media platforms and major media outlets in Ghana the shocking and heart wrenching news of some two gang groups who were engaged in gun battle in Nima, Accra. The action by these purported rival groups namely 'Kumoji and Bombon' led to the loss of properties, severe and life threatening injuries of isome nnocent people in the community.



The actions by the said gangs did not only create fear and panic in such peaceful and religious communities but has also subjected many people to emotional and psychological trauma both home and abroad. Nima, like other communities, has its own challenges when it comes to violence as a result of misunderstanding among its people but not to the extent of gun battle. Gangsterism is alien to Nima and 90 percent inhabitants of the community are responsible, respectful, peace and loving people.



Much as we are condemning the action in no uncertain terms as unlawful, criminal and unacceptable which must not be condoned, we are also appealing to our eminent Chiefs, Opinion leaders, Politicians and Ulama not shield anyone found culpable and allow the law to deal with him or her accordingly to serve as deterrent to the few miscreants and hoodlums in the area who are bent on dragging the name and reputation of Nima in the mud.



We are again calling on all stakeholders in the community to work in collaboration with security agencies to ensure lasting and peaceful solution to this canker. We also want to take this unique opportunity to commend the IGP and the entire Ghana Police Service for their swift intervention and high level of professionalism in arresting the situation, thereby restoring relative calm and tranquility.

Lastly, we thank the media for its excellent coverage.



Long Live Nima, Long Live Ghana.



Thank you,



Alhassan Kamagatey (President)