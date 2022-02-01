Nima-Mamobi rioters slapped with fresh charges, 8 granted GHc640K bail

Some youth in Nima were involved in street violence

Police prosecutors have preferred fresh charges against the 12 accused persons arrested in respect of the rioting at Nima-Mamobi.

In an amended charged sheet moved by the prosecutor led by Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey, one more charge was added to the previous two charges to make it three.



The fresh charges are conspiracy to riot with weapons, rioting with weapons, and causing harm.



The 10 out of the 12 present in court all pleaded not guilty to the charges.



While Aziz Sulemana (A4) and Farouk Dauda (A12) were remanded because the prosecution held that they are directly linked to the charges, eight others were granted bail.



The eight – Abdul Gafaru Mahama (A3), Ibrahim Moro alias Jallo (A5), Atarouwa Bassam, (A6), Abdul Mumuni Gariba, (A7), Mohammed Saabi Barinu alias Namer, (A8), Bashiru Ganiru, A9, Illiasu Salim, (A10) and Issa Seidu, (A11) have been granted GHc80k bail each.

They are to produce two sureties and report to the Nima Divisional Police Headquarters twice every week.



The court presided over by Her Honour Mrs. Rosemond Baah Torsu also directed them to sign a bond of good behaviour.



This was after their lawyers repeated their respective bail applications before the court.



The prosecution said they are preparing to apply for a warrant for the arrest of Ali Awudu alias Bombom,( A1) and Ibrahim Hussien alias Kumodzi, (A2) the two rings leaders who are on the run.



The case has been adjourned to February 15, 2022.

Brief facts



According to the facts presented to the court by Chief Inspector Terkpetey, were that, on January 18, 2022, at about 1500 hrs, Police received information that there was an ongoing riot at Nima Gutter involving the usage of arms and other offensive weapons.



He said a team of armed Police was quickly dispatched to the location



where a very large crowd of people was met at the location.



According to the prosecutor, the names of the first and second suspects Ali Aqudu alias Bombom and Ibrahim Husain alias Kumodzi came up as the leaders of two groups respectively responsible for the riot, but they fled before the arrival of the police.

Rioting



He said the third suspect was arrested after he was identified to the Police as one of the perpetrators.



“A total of twelve (12) spent shells were retrieved at the scene. A barbering shop located a few metres was vandalized by the rioters,” he noted.



He said, “a search in the vandalized shop led to the discovery of three (3) AAA life ammunitions, one empty pistol magazine, one life pistol bullet, one knife, and one machete.”



Hospital admission

Chief Inspector Terkpetey said, a victim Frimpong aged 53, who was about to move his car from the scene was hit by a bullet on his left shoulder and is currently responding



to treatment at the Emergency ward, 37 Military Hospital.



He told the court that, suspects Aziz Suleman alias Rambo and Ibrahim Moro alias Jato who have gone to seek treatment at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital/Ridge were picked up and are currently on admission and under heavy Police guard at the Police Hospital.



He said the A7′ A 8′ and A 9 were arrested at the same hospital after they were identified to Police.



“Intelligence also led to the arrest of suspects Illiasu Salim and Issah Seidu at their hideout in Ashalajah, Accra. A search led to the discovery of Military Uniform and pump-action gun and same recovered.”