Nima-Mamobi violence: GHC20,000 bounty placed on gang leaders

File Photo: Shooting scenes from the clash between the two youth groups

The Ghana Police Service has placed a GHC20,000 bounty on the head of the leaders of the two groups that engaged in violence in Nima and Mamobi recently.

According to the police, after leading their thugs to engage in violence which led to loss of lives and others sustaining serious degrees of injuries, the leaders of the two groups, identified as Bombom and Kumordzi have fled.



The Police stated that whoever helps find Ali Awudu of the Bombom group and Ibrahim Hussein of the Kumordzi group will be given an amount of GHC20,000.



Some videos circulated on social media indicated that there was a clash between two youth groups at Nima and Mamobi.



Although it is unclear what caused the clash, some eyewitnesses suspect the youth groups were fighting over “Shisha”.



The perpetrators were seen firing guns indiscriminately at their opponents while others were seen holding machetes and clubs.

Police reports indicate that three persons were seriously injured as a result of the clash.



A close shot revealed one of the victims had deep cuts on the back and the arm with a lot of blood oozing profusely.



Another victim was also sighted with a deep cut on the ear.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi, the Director General of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori already, four persons have been arrested in connection with the matter.



He said but the for timely intervention of the police, the violence would have blown out of proportion.

ACP Mr Kwesi Ofori thanked the Senior and Junior Police Officers who went to help curb the situation swiftly.



When asked why the Police did not notice these groups in their quest to provide proactive security, he said the police about two years ago, discovered the groups during a verbal altercation and warned them to stop and since, their fights have never been known publicly until the recent one.



However, he said those who have been arrested are assisting with investigations.