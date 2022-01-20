Nima clash: 2 more suspects arrested

The two were arrested at Ashalgya near Amasaman in Accra

Two more persons have been arrested by the Police in connection with the mass violence that erupted at Nima.

The two were arrested at Ashalgya near Amasaman in Accra.



Speaking at a press conference held on Wednesday, 19 January 2022, Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service ACP Kwesi Ofori said: “So far we’ve arrested 9 people.



“Today 2 people were arrested at Ashalgya where they decided to go.”



Weapons including unregistered motorbikes, pump-action, and a set of security uniforms were all retrieved during the arrest.

The two are currently in custody assisting with investigations.



Nima witnessed gangsterism and mass violence around 3.30 pm on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 when two rival groups led respectively by Kumordzi, alias Ibrahim Hussein; and Bombom, alias Ali Awudu, who have always disagreed on issues, went all out on the streets of Nima.



Meanwhile, the police administration has placed a GHS20,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest of the leaders of the two rival gangs behind the mass violence.



“Any member of the public who offers credible information that leads to their arrest will be given that amount. GHS20,000 has been placed on their head.”