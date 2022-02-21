Nima riot: Intel-led operation led to arrest of gang leader 'Bombom' at Aflao - Police

Suspect Ali Awudu in police custody

Suspect Ali Awudu, one of the Nima Riot Kingpins and leader of the “Bombom gang” has been arrested by the police.

The suspect who has been on the run since the recent Mamobi-Nima violence which occurred on January 18, 2022 was arrested at Aflao through an intelligence-led operation.



His arrest means that the leaders of the two groups are both going to be taken through the due process of the law. Suspect Ibrahim Hussein alias Kumordzi, leader of the Kumordzi group was earlier arrested on February 4, 2022 in a similar intelligence-led exercise.

So far, 14 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident and we are still pursuing other members of the gang to bring them to face justice.



As we had earlier assured, the Police will do whatever it takes to arrest all other members of the gang and dismantle their activities through the due process of the law.