Nima riots: Eighth suspect arrested, others being pursued

One of the suspects

One more suspect has been arrested in connection with a violent disturbance at Nima in Accra, an official statement has confirmed.

31-year-old Farouk Dauda alias ‘Omondi’ was picked up following an intelligence-led operation between the police and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), the statement added.



The statement issued by the Ghana Police Service said he was arrested on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at his hideout in a suburb of Accra based on intelligence, after going into hiding following the incident which occurred on January 18, 2022.



“During interrogation, he admitted his involvement in the said clash where he was captured in a video footage wielding a machete as he identified himself in the said video footage,” the police said.



The police added that a search conducted on him revealed wrapped substances suspected to be Indian hemp.



The police has further indicated that it is working to arrest all other suspects involved in the incident.

Seven suspects have already been arrested in connection with the incident.



They are; Ali Awudu alias Bombo and Ibrahim Hussien alias Kumodzi, both of whom are said to be ringleaders and are at large, Abdul Gafaru Mahama, Aziz Sulemana alias Rambo (on hospital admission), and Ibrahim Moro alias Jallo (also on hospital admission).



The rest are Atarouwa Bassam, Abdul Mumuni Gariba, Mohammed Saabi Barinu alias Namer, Bashiru Ganiru, Illiasu Salim, and Issa Seidu.



On their first appearance in court, they were denied bail as the judge said it was early days yet, and that the police were yet to demonstrate any undue delays.



The court, however, ordered the police to investigate the alibi of the accused persons for the next adjourned date of February 1, 2022, at 10.30 am.