Nima shootings: Punish culprits or risk emboldening others to do same – Security Consultant

Fraud and security consultant, Richard Kumadoe

A fraud and security consultant, Richard Kumadoe, has urged the police service to be firm and allow the laws to work to halt future violence.

According to the security expert, culprits who committed punishable offenses in the past were let off the hook thus, setting a bad precedence and encouraging more violent crimes.



This follows a violent clash between two rival gangs within Nima on Tuesday, January 18, which led to some persons sustaining cutlass and gunshot wounds.



So far, the police have not reported any deaths, however, Angel FM’s Mubarak Yakubu after interactions with community members reported that about four people have lost their lives.



Speaking on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofoↄ breakfast show, Richard Kumadoe stated that the police must ensure perpetrators of Tuesday’s shooting incident face the law squarely to deter others.



He opined that lack of punishment for punishable offenses, absence of fear for the police and political naivety rationalises bad behaviour.

In his view, when crimes are committed and no arrests are effected or when law enforcement agencies set the law aside and allow culprits to go scot-free, this attitude encourages other publics to also commit crimes.



While noting that proper engagement with community leaders can avert such violent disturbances as seen at Nima on Tuesday, he also underscored the need for police intelligence and early warning signs to halt clashes.



Mr. Richard Kumadoe urged the police to install more CCTV cameras that would alert them to intervene at the least sign of trouble in high-intensity crime areas like Nima.



The police must always keep an eye on such places because for many years those places have been hot spots for violence and crime. They should do a risk assessment to predict where and when such crimes would be committed and move to quell them, he said in Twi.



He however commended the police for their swift response in containing Tuesday’s violence at Nima.