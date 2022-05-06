Nine Supreme Court Justices enough for Ghana – Kwabena Agyapong

Some Supreme Court Justices

Nine Justices at Ghana's Supreme Court is enough, a former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyapong, has said.



According to him, there should be a cap on the number of Supreme Court Justices in the country - this is lesser than the current number of sixteen Justices serving in the ape court.



“There should be a cap”, he said while speaking on GHOne television on Thursday, May 5.



Agyapong added that the Justices should not be more than nine.

When asked if he thinks Ghana needs a new Constitution, he responded in the negative: “No, I don’t think so.”



Some Ghanaian youth and civil society organisations including members of the Economic Fighters League, #FixTheCountry Movement, have pointed out what they believe to be errors with the current constitution of Ghana.



These groups say the current constitution is blamable for what they describe as, the rot, suffering and ill-governance being experienced in the country, which according to them, has birthed retrogression and discrimination.



In a statement to mark Constitution Day, the Fighters League said the 1992 Constitution was deliberately drafted, gazetted and adopted just to benefit a few elites.



To them, the 30-year-old constitution cannot be said to be of retrogressive governance, constitutional dictatorship, poverty and underdevelopment.



The group said every constitution must be the foundation upon which freedoms are built which they say is, unfortunately, missing in Ghana’s constitution.