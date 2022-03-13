Nine UEW students die in Sunday dawn crash at Asuboi

The students died in the accident at Asuboi in the Eastern region

Nine passengers believed to be students of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), have died in an accident that occurred Sunday dawn at Asuboi in the Eastern Region.

The accident involved a Hyundai universe commercial bus with registration number AK 324-22 and a 40-footer container loaded with wood.



The bus is said to be transporting the students from Sunyani towards Accra but on reaching a section of the Asuboi road, the driver failed to observe traffic ahead, He was alleged to be sleeping.



He crashed into the 40-footer container loaded with woods which had fallen partially on the road after a previous accident.

Eight passengers died on the spot, and one later died at the Suhum Government Hospital, where the injured were rushed to.



The Public Relations Officer of Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, says the police are making effort to remove the accident vehicles from the road.