7
Menu
News

Nine UEW students die in Sunday dawn crash at Asuboi

UEW Accident Death The students died in the accident at Asuboi in the Eastern region

Sun, 13 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

Nine passengers believed to be students of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), have died in an accident that occurred Sunday dawn at Asuboi in the Eastern Region.

The accident involved a Hyundai universe commercial bus with registration number AK 324-22 and a 40-footer container loaded with wood.

The bus is said to be transporting the students from Sunyani towards Accra but on reaching a section of the Asuboi road, the driver failed to observe traffic ahead, He was alleged to be sleeping.

He crashed into the 40-footer container loaded with woods which had fallen partially on the road after a previous accident.

Eight passengers died on the spot, and one later died at the Suhum Government Hospital, where the injured were rushed to.

The Public Relations Officer of Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, says the police are making effort to remove the accident vehicles from the road.

Source: 3news.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
SC ruling: We can forgive Mahama but not you - Gabby chides Bagbin
Man who assaulted commercial sex worker identified
Journalist calls on police to arrest man who abused commercial sex worker
Man who assaulted commercial sex worker identified
‘Forever my bestie’ – Mzbel’s latest post with Prince Kofi Amoabeng reads
Ghana vs. Nigeria clash: Cape Coast Sports Stadium takes on new look
Jerome Otchere writes: The brouhaha over Ghana squad
Jerome Otchere writes: The brouhaha over Ghana squad
Abronye committed 'offence of misprision treason' - Martin Amidu
A look at the current state of Asantehene Prempeh II 80-year-old Rolls Royce
Related Articles: