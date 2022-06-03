Nine districts in Eastern Region record cases of H3N2

File photo/Influenza

Source: GNA

Nine municipalities, and districts in the Eastern Region including New Juaben North and South have recorded cases of H3N2, in boarding schools in the affected districts.

The H3N2 is a contagious airborne or zoonotic disease that infects birds and pigs, as well as human beings with an incubation period ranging from one-time days and symptoms, including cough and runny nose, sore throat, body aches, s, fever and chills among others.



Dr. John Ekow Otoo, Eastern Regional Deputy Director, public health who disclosed this in an interview with the GNA, said the situation was under control 'and fortunately we have not lost any life' he added.



All 33 District Health Management Teams (DHMTS) in the Eastern region have activated surveillance on the disease as well as intensified public education on the prevention and symptoms to pick early signs for treatment.

He indicated that the cases presented were mild to moderate and all districts across the regions were well equipped and alert to manage any case and urge the public to report any signs of flu, feverishness, and headache to the nearest health centre for prompt treatment to prevent spread.



He explained that the H3N2 symptoms presented just like covid-19 "and so as part of the routine management of the spread of the disease we test both H3N2 and covid-19 for every suspected case for a holistic approach to prevent spread".



Dr. Otto has therefore urged the public to keep to the hand hygiene protocols, avoid crowded areas, use face masks when going to such crowded places as well as drink a lot of water, cut down on alcohol, and ideally use tissue papers and discard them afterward to prevent infections.