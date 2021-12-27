Nine robbery suspects arrested, three others escape after attacking mining firm

File photo/ armed robbery

Source: GNA

The Police have arrested nine suspected armed robbers, following their attack on a mining firm at Enchi in the Western North Region.

The nine suspects are; Kweku Larry, aged 48; Morro Gabri 34 years old; Sulley Adongo, aged 32; Sem Anthony alias Attah, 31 years old.



Others are Mohammed Issah, aged 30; Solomon Mensah, 28 years old; Tahiru Fatau, aged 27 years; Kwame Kunsoro, aged 25 years and Kofi Lale, 18 years old.



A news brief from the Police said on Monday, December 20, 2021, suspects Sem Anthony and Kweku Larry in the company of a Chinese national reported at the Enchi Police Station that they had been robbed of their black Pump action gun, an lnfinix Spark 5 mobile phone together with an OPPO cell phone and an unspecified amount of money by a group of armed men at the outskirt of Ankaase about 1330 hours.



It said acting on intelligence gathered, the Enchi District Police Commander together with the Anti-Robbery Squad carried out a targeted special operation on the night of Thursday, December 23, 2021, leading to the arrest of the nine suspects.



The brief said investigations established that suspects Kweku Larry, Tahiru Fatau and Sulley Adongo were security guards at the mining firm and suspect Sem Anthony alias Attah, driver of the miners conspired and masterminded the robbery.

It said a search on them led to the retrieval of GHS 4,500.00 which they admitted was part of their share of the booty.



The brief said the Anti-Robbery Squad was vigorously pursuing the remaining three suspects to face prosecution.



It commended the Enchi District Police Command for their swift response in arresting the robbery suspects.



The brief said Police was determined to flush out criminals within communities for peace and security.