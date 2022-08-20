2
Nine students arrested in connection with Conti, Katanga skirmishes

Sat, 20 Aug 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested nine students in connection with the latest clash between Katanga and Unity Hall (Conti) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST).

MyNewsGh.com reported Thursday of a fierce clash between Katanga Hall and Unity Hall on the campus of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The clash led to the destruction of property worth billions of Ghana Cedis.

According to the Police, one Community Police personnel was head butted as a result of the clash between the two halls and is currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, 9 persons have been arrested after a collaboration between the Police and campus security.

Calm has been restored on the school’s campus with investigation into the chaos has begun by the police collaborating with campus security.

