0
Menu
News

Nineteen-year-old unemployed jailed seven years for stealing

1.21435534 File Photo

Fri, 18 Mar 2022 Source: GNA

The Tepa circuit court in the Ahafo Ano North District has sentenced a 19-year-old unemployed man to seven years imprisonment for causing damage, unlawful entry and stealing at Tepa.

Enock Gyamfi, alias ‘Easy’, pleaded guilty and was convicted on his plea by the court presided by Mrs Gwendolyn Millicent Owusu.

Police Chief Inspector Jonas Newlove Agyei told the court that the complainant operated a provision store in a container at Tepa, near the Nursing and Midwifery Training School.

He said on March 16 this year, at about midnight, the convict used a kitchen knife and a pair of scissors to damage the front ceiling of the container, entered and stole GHc303.00 cash belonging to the complainant.

The Prosecution said the security man and some nursing students saw him and rushed to the scene.

Sensing danger, the convict came out of the container through the ceiling and he was arrested and sent to the Tepa police station.

Chief Inspector Agyei said in his caution statement, the convict admitted the offence and was charged and brought before the court.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cambridge University issues statement on Barker-Vormawor's arrest
Why you shouldn’t feed the baboons at Shai Hills
Stephen Appiah breaks silence on Abena Korkor’s sexual allegations
Ablakwa 'unveils' Akufo-Addo's appointee behind Bulgarian embassy demolition
Akufo-Addo's 2016 tweet on cedi depreciation comes back to haunt him
Man slapped by Afia Schwarzenegger breaks silence
BREAKING: Barker-Vormawor released
Nigeria employ Ghanaian spies to monitor Black Stars ahead of World Cup play-off
Ghanaian actress used monies from player sales for butt enhancement surgery
Be a man - Captain Smart dares Samuel Inkoom over allegations against Kotoko CEO