Nineteen-year-old unemployed jailed seven years for stealing

File Photo

Source: GNA

The Tepa circuit court in the Ahafo Ano North District has sentenced a 19-year-old unemployed man to seven years imprisonment for causing damage, unlawful entry and stealing at Tepa.

Enock Gyamfi, alias ‘Easy’, pleaded guilty and was convicted on his plea by the court presided by Mrs Gwendolyn Millicent Owusu.



Police Chief Inspector Jonas Newlove Agyei told the court that the complainant operated a provision store in a container at Tepa, near the Nursing and Midwifery Training School.



He said on March 16 this year, at about midnight, the convict used a kitchen knife and a pair of scissors to damage the front ceiling of the container, entered and stole GHc303.00 cash belonging to the complainant.

The Prosecution said the security man and some nursing students saw him and rushed to the scene.



Sensing danger, the convict came out of the container through the ceiling and he was arrested and sent to the Tepa police station.



Chief Inspector Agyei said in his caution statement, the convict admitted the offence and was charged and brought before the court.