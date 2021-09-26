Nissan overtaking Elantra kills one, injures 3

File photo

A Nissan Van and a Hyundai Elantra with registration number GX-2184 -21 have been involved in a gory accident at Duase a community near Sege in the Greater Accra Region.

According to an eyewitness, the accident was caused as a result of a wrongful overtaking on the part of the driver of the Nissan Van.



The Nissan Van had two occupants, a man and a woman who were travelling towards Accra whiles the Hyundai was occupied by two persons who were said to be travelling to Ada.



The victims of the accident were rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

However, unconfirmed reports indicate that the driver of the Nissan Van died on arrival at the hospital.



Meanwhile, personnel of the Ghana Police Service are at the accident scene to direct traffic whiles personnel of the Ghana Fire Service at the accident scene and working to flash the road to make it motorable.