Nkoranza Clash: The police shot my only child; my life has come to an end - Teary mother demands justice

Mother of late Victor Owusu spoke to GhanaWeb in an interview

Correspondence from Bono Region

The mother of the 19-year-old final year student of Nkoranza Technical Institute, Victor Owusu, who was allegedly shot in Nkoranza in the Bono East Region is demanding justice for the loss of her son.



Madam Yaa Kwaa describes the shooting of Victor Owusu, her only child by the police as unprofessional and has appealed to the police administration to bring those behind the shooting to book.



The teary mother surrounded by family members, friends and sympathisers indicated that news of the demise of her son who was respectful and friendly hit her hard and is yet to come to terms with the unfortunate and sudden demise of her beloved son.



Speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb at the family house in Nkoranza, she revealed that the action by the police has crumbled her future forever and will never forget that day.



“The death of my child is the saddest news I have ever received in my life as a mother and I am yet to come to terms with the news. Victor was my only child and my hope for the future and now that he is gone, it looks like my life has come to an end. There is no hope and joy in this life again because my whole life was hinged on the life of my son”.



She revealed that although her son is gone forever and will never come back, she will only feel at peace if the person who shot her son is brought to book.

“There is no way my son is coming back but my soul will have peace if that police officer is punished for his actions because there are laws in this country and the laws must apply to everybody irrespective of who they are”.



Hajia Damas, leader of the Market Women Association in Nkoranza has also condemned the killing of the boy and warned that the killer will not have peace until he owns to the crime.



“Take it from me, the killer of Victor will never have peace until he is punished for what he has done”.





Victor Owusu was reportedly shot dead on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, after an angry crowd besieged the police station to demonstrate against the death of Albert Donkor.



