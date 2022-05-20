Nkoranza: I can’t advise irate youth to be calm- Uncle of murdered man

Some aggrieved youth blocked major roads

Uncle of murdered Albert Donkor, Augustine Donyina says he cannot advise the irate youth of Nkoranza to calm down after they threatened to deal with his family if they try to stop them from rioting.

27 -year- old Albert Donkor, a footballer and digital television installer, died under mysterious circumstances in Nkoranza.



The late Donkor is said to have been picked up from his Nkoranza South home by armed officers at 2:00am on April 24, 2022 in an unregistered vehicle on an anti-armed robbery operation.



Police sources reportedly told the family Donkor was hit by a bullet by a supposed member of an armed robbery gang when the victim was leading them to other accomplices.



But the family accuses the Police of masterminding the killing of an innocent man adding that Albert may have been targeted after he chanced on a robbery operation involving some police officers.



On Tuesday 16th May 2022, some irate youth poured onto the streets in a heated confrontation with the Police.

The youth reportedly attacked the Municipal Police headquarters destroying vehicles parked at the premises.



The Police had to fire gunshots to disperse the irate crowd.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Uncle of Albert Donkor, Mr Augustine Donyina said the irate youth warned them that if they try to stop them from rioting, they will vent their anger on the family.



This was when the host asked if Mr Augustine Donyina could advise the youth to have hope in the police to ensure justice for Albert.



“Where my heart is and my anger has gotten to, I do not have any advice for anyone. It is the report that was released by the police that has made them more angry. If the police wants, they should withdraw the statement so that the irate youth will calm down,” he said.