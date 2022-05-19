0
Nkoranza: Regional Minister could have averted clashes – Adam Bona

WhatsApp Image 2022 05 18 At 10.38.39 AM.jpeg File photo

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

A Security Analyst, Adam Bona says the clash between the Police and irate youth in Nkoranza resulting in the killing of one person could have been averted if the Regional Minister had acted promptly.

According to him, the Regional Security Council could have suggested a curfew for the Interior Minister to approve but they failed.

“I will put the blame on the doorstep of the Regional Security Council, that’s the Regional Minister and his team. They sat down and and all they could do was to lament and lament. I cautioned them that they should stop the lamentation and look at options with regards to safeguarding lives and property in Nkoranza Municipality.

“What happened yesterday if the Regional Security and Municipal Security had actually spoken to the Interior Minister asking that a curfew should quickly be imposed. The Interior Minister could have assented to it and once that is done everybody will be driven to their room. No matter who you are there is a curfew. One other life lost is so useless and painful,” he told Naa Dedei on the Morning Starr Wednesday May 18, 2022.

The Security analyst said RESEC was only engaged in a series of meetings without any pragmatic measures adding that “they (RESEC) lost focus and became emotional with the situation.”

Background

At least one person had died with five others on admission following a clash between youth of Nkoranza and Police on Tuesday.

The youth who were protesting the death of 28-year-old trader, Alber Akwasi Donkor reportedly attacked some officers before setting inmates free.

A police statement said the Police responded to the attack with the right amount of force with support from the regional Police command.

Two persons have so far been arrested.

