Nkoranza: Security heightened following violent protest

File Photo: Police officers on duty in Nkoranza

Police presence has been heightened in Nkoranza following a protest by irate youth to demand justice for murdered Albert Donkor.

27 -year- old Albert Donkor, a footballer and digital television installer, died under mysterious circumstances in Nkoranza.



The deceased is said to have been picked up from his Nkoranza South home by armed officers at 2:00am on April 24, 2022 in an unregistered vehicle on an anti-armed robbery operation.



Police sources reportedly told the family Donkor was hit by a bullet by a supposed member of an armed robbery gang when the victim was leading them to other accomplices.



But the family accuses the Police of masterminding the killing of an innocent man adding that Albert may have been targeted after he chanced on a robbery operation involving some police officers.



Confrontation with the Police

The youth reportedly attacked the Municipal Police headquarters destroying vehicles parked at the premises.



The Police had to fire gunshots to disperse the irate crowd.



Speaking to host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, The Municipal Chief Executive for Nkoranza South (MCE), Daniel Owuredu, said he was working together with the security forces to ensure that calm is restored in Nkoranza.



“By the Grace of God the security personnel are doing their best to ensure that the issue does not escalate.



"We all want the best for Nkoranza and so we will do just that. He is from a family and I believe the family should have access to first-hand information. We will continue to follow the case,” MCE Daniel Owuredu told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.