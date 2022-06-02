Nkoranza South MP files motion to have the death of Albert Donkor probed

Member of Parliament for Nkoranza South, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum

The Member of Parliament for Nkoranza South, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, has filed a motion praying the Speaker of Parliament to constitute a bi-partisan committee to probe the death of Albert Donkor.

The MP wants the Speaker to set up the committee so what actually happened would be unraveled.



In his view, this would bring an end to the controversies surrounding the death of the young man who the Police claim was shot in a shootout between them and suspected armed robbers.

But the family is alleging that the deceased, was picked up from his home into police custody where he was killed.