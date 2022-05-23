Nkoranza South MP to lead street protest over death of suspect in police custody

Member of Parliament for Nkoranza South, Emmanuel Kojo Agyekum

The Member of Parliament for Nkoranza South, Emmanuel Kojo Agyekum, has indicated he will lead a street protest on Friday, May 27, 2022, against the Ghana Police Service’s false presentation in regards to the murder of one Albert Donkor.



27 -year- old Albert Donkor, a footballer and digital television installer, died under mysterious circumstances in Nkoranza.



The late Donkor is said to have been picked up from his Nkoranza South home by armed officers at 2:00am on April 24, 2022 in an unregistered vehicle on an anti-armed robbery operation.

Police sources reportedly told the family Donkor was hit by a bullet by a supposed member of an armed robbery gang when the victim was leading them to other accomplices.



Following this development, the MP says the community will embark on a protest against the police report they issue in regards to the matter.



“We know we have to give the police five days’ notice, so we are giving them the notice [on Monday] and we’ll start the demonstration on Friday. On Tuesday, we will have a press conference to tell the police that we are not happy, especially with the statements they issue. They issue statements to insult us and that is unprofessional,” graphic.com.gh quoted the lawmaker.



Meanwhile, the family of murdered Albert Donkor has stated that it does not want to see the dead body of the deceased until justice is served.



