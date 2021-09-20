Nkoranza South NPP office vandalised following MMDCE nomination

The NPP supporters appear to have been angered by the decision to maintain the DCE

Some aggrieved persons believed to be supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Nkoranza South Constituency of the Bono East Region have ransacked and vandalised the constituency office.

The supporters went on rampage Sunday evening after the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, announced the list of nominations made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Madam Diana Attaa-Kusiwaa was renominated by the president to head the municipality.



But the NPP supporters appear to have been angered by the decision, hence the protests.

Windows of the office were left broken and furniture destroyed.



The police have been called in to mount surveillance at the office and were seen around the building.



3news.com's Larry Paa Kwesi Moses reports that some agitated party members were seen loitering around the premises on Monday.