Nkoranza crisis: We are in control – Police

“The Police announce for the information of the public that, through sustained operations, the law and order situation in Nkoranza and its environs has been restored and the Police are in firm control of the security of the area,” the Ghana Police Service said in a statement issued on Sunday, 22 May 2022.



The Police cautioned persons capitalizing on the Nkoranza crisis for their own good, to desist from doing so.



According to the Police, the so-called interests of such persons will not deter them from executing their “constitutional mandate.”



A statement issued on Sunday, 22 May 2022 said: “The high-profile team sent by the Inspector-General of Police, which is led by the Director-General Administration is still on the ground, leading the operations.”

The statement noted that: “So far, all the suspects arrested in connection with the disturbances have been put before the court and remanded into lawful custody. We are pursuing others who have been identified for their involvement in the violent attacks and those who escaped from lawful custody, to bring them to face justice.”



It further noted that: “As part of investigations, the Police forensic team including ballistic experts have been deployed to Nkoranza to assist in investigations.



It also assured the public that it will “continue to work to ensure justice is served to the satisfaction of all stakeholders