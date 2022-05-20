Nkoranza police brutalities: Police used live bullets on protestors – MP alleges

Police officers dispersing protesters in Nkoranza

Nkoranza South MP, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, has alleged that officers of the Ghana Police Service used live bullets on the youth of Nkoranza who were protesting the suspicious death of a robbery suspect, Albert Donkor.



According to Kwadwo Agyekum, he has evidence that the police used live ammunition to disperse the protesters, which led to the death of one person and injured at least eight other people, and he will ensure that officers found culpable will be brought to book.



He added that the evidence he had included empty shells of bullets fired by the police, 3news.com reports.

“About 8 or 9 people are in the hospital now who were shot by the police with live bullets, and they [Police] are waiting for the bullets to be removed from their bodies for them to be arrested,” the MP is quoted to have said in an interview with 3FM’s Sunrise.



The MP called on every Ghanaian to do all they can to put pressure on state institutions to ensure that this phenomenon of sporadic killings of civilians by police officers stops because the police on their own cannot stop it.



“I want us all to look at the finality of this case. I don’t want us to leave it to God. Let’s test the laws to see if somebody from the police is able to shoot somebody and kill; what is the consequence?” he questioned.



Meanwhile, the mother of the protester (Victor Owusu) who was allegedly killed by the police, Eno Paa, has called state authorities to swiftly investigate to help her get justice for her son.





