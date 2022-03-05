Nkrumah contributed to overreliance on importation because he married from Egypt – Amoah

Nhyiaeso lawmaker, Dr Stephen Amoah

Nhyiaeso lawmaker, Dr Stephen Amoah has lamented the overreliance on imported products in the country as Ghana celebrates 65 years of independence on Sunday March 6.

He blamed Ghana’s first president Dr. Kwame Nkrumah for contributing to this problem because he married from Egypt.



Contributing to a discussion on the 65th independence day celebration of Ghana on TV3’s Key Point on Saturday, March 5, Dr. Amoah said “We have come far, we haven’t done bad but to me, both the NPP and the NDC who have had the opportunity to rule this country for over 30 years should have done far better.



“Some of the issues we have failed, fuel prices we, both the NPP and the NDC, shouldn’t have used it to do politics, because it is not our fault. What is our fault is the currency because whether government has not done well or not we always want to use a short-term approach and blame each other.

“Why we have failed in this sense is the fact that somebody can finish school three or four years and is not getting jobs to do.”



He added “almost everything here we import them. Kwame Nkrumah said that the black man is capable of managing his own affairs but he even contributed to all these because he married from Egypt and not a Ghanaian. I am talking about domesticating our things. We had a lot of beautiful Fathias here.”