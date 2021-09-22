Nkrumah’s 112 years stand for independence, sufficiency and focus – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Kwame Nkrumah, First President of Ghana

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), has given much insight into the observation of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s death.

The late First President of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was 112 years yesterday.



According to him, the Number 112 is a spiritual number that stands for “independence, sufficiency and focus” and that it is an Angel number for independence.



Apostle Francis Amoako Attah was delivering a message yesterday, September 21, 2021, at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum where he averred that the Spiritual Independence for Ghana and that of any individual is tied to the death of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



Giving more explanation to his submissions, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah spoke about the death of Joseph’s at which his bones were kept when they move from where they were to where God promised to take them to.



“Joseph’s bones were kept because he was the Head of their Civilization,” he said.

According to Apostle Francis Amoako Attah who is also called The SEER, Joseph’s bones were revered by the people which signified that although he was dead, he still lives because of what he had achieved for his people.



He mentioned that at 112, the people of Ghana need to reload Dr. Kwame Nkrumah so as to tap into the spiritual independence that the year brings.



He said, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son; For God so loved the world that He sent Nkrumah to deliver Ghana.”



Apostle Francis Amoako Attah however bemoaned the current state of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) which was founded by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



According to him, the CPP has to go back and examine themselves and come back to the Nkrumah’s bones since CPP currently has no spiritual structure.

“Until you have a structure you don’t have support, until you have the support you don’t have substance,” he said.



He urged the leadership of the CPP to go for the spiritual head and not the physical head which was long cut off.



He said the leaders of CPP should have visited the bones of Nkrumah and subpoena the God which brought Nkrumah.



He said as far as the status quo remains, Nkrumah’s ideas, ideologies and plans can never be materialized.



He said, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah being the Head for this great Country and Party, died with Prostate cancer which spiritually signified that his progenitor and means of provision have been ceased.

According to him, if God will do something for you He deals with your seed not for you personally, and that for Dr. Kwame Nkrumah to have died from prostate cancer means there is “no future for provision, no future for increase.”



“That is the bane of CPP now.”



“Everything about the man was cut off that is why the party he left behind is struggling. Everything about the man is no more Head, now become a tail,” he said but pointed out that although Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is dead, he is still alive.



He however commended Bernard Mornah for taking it upon himself to always come and pray at where Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is buried.



According to him, what Bernard Mornarh did is very spiritual, and that if Israel can stay with Joseph’s bones for so many years and get delivered so shall anybody who will take and light the Nkrumah vision up and focus on it will see a great impact.

He also urged all to give himself or herself up to be coached and be taught about what the generation demands; because life is spiritual and one must live it from the spiritual view.



“At 64 Ghana is still struggling when Nkrumah is 112, it is time somebody like Moses will stand up and face Pharaoh and tell him LET MY PEOPLE GO,” he said.



He later prayed for Ghana, the President and the whole of Ghana.