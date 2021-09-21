Nkrumah’s vision unmatched – Amarh Kofi Buah

MP for Ellembelle Constituency, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah

The MP of Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s home constituency, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has issued a statement describing the vision of Ghana’s first president as “unmatched”, as the country marks this year’s Nkrumah Memorial Day today, Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

“The African continent is struggling with poor leadership because many of the leaders in the region have refused to apply Dr Nkrumah’s all-time, tried and tested the vision of African liberation backed by political and economic freedom”, Mr Armah-Kofi Buah said.



“As the nation commemorates his birthday today, the people of Ellembelle join the millions around the world to thank God for making Dr Kwame Nkrumah a part of the history that liberated humanity”.



“His commitment to advance the cause of humanity, particularly on the African continent, is not only historically unmatched, but factually visible, and futuristically inspiring”.



“The people of Ellembelle and for that matter, Ghanaians would continue to celebrate Dr Kwame Nkrumah as the founder of our country, liberator of Africa and humble servant of humanity”, the opposition lawmaker said.

He pointed out that Dr Nkrumah “represented honesty in leadership, built our country with emphasis on empirical data, scientific and moral orientation, backed by environmental consciousness, all embedded in African values”.



“Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana and Africa cannot forget you; the world cannot forget you, but above all, your creator would not and would never forget you for serving humanity with humility and dexterity”, Mr Armah-Kofi Buah added.



As part of the commemoration, Mr Armah-Kofi Buah has partnered West End Radio, a local station in the area, to organise an Nkrumah-themed inter-school quiz competition for students in Ellembelle.