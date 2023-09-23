Nkrumah wanted to become like Jesus Christ, Mohammed – Lawyer Anokye Frimpong

Legal practitioner and historian Anokye Frimpong

Legal practitioner and historian Anokye Frimpong has shed light on Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's ambitious aspirations to achieve greatness, much like historical icons such as Jesus Christ and Mohammed. He indicated that these aspirations fueled Nkrumah’s insights and perspective on visionary goals.

During a recent discussion, the historian delved into Kwame Nkrumah's deep desire to make a significant impact and be remembered as a great figure in history.



“He desired to be great to the extent that he wanted to be like Muhammad, Abraham, and even Jesus Christ,” he stated.



Historian Frimpong Anokye also revealed that Nkrumah's ambitions went beyond merely attaining political power; he aimed to leave a lasting legacy akin to legendary historical figures.



“He said he wanted to be great just like Alexander the Great, Julius Caesar, Napoleon Bonaparte, and others. All these people were great leaders who won battles for their respective countries.



“So, Nkrumah wasn’t interested in picking up the gun, as did Alexander or Napoleon; rather, he wanted to contribute greatly so that posterity would remember his name,” he said.



Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was Ghana's first Prime Minister and subsequently her first President, a key figure in the country's struggle for independence, and he left a profound impact on the nation's history and politics.





