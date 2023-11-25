Nkwanta: Curfew affecting us and our businesses – Residents

File photo

Some residents have complained that the curfew imposed in the Nkwanta township in the Nkwanta south municipality of the Oti Region has made life intolerable for them.

The inhabitants allege that it has become impossible for them to conduct their enterprises and daily routines.



Some food vendors claim that they are afraid to cook food since no one comes to buy it and it spoils.



According to one of them, the situation is difficult for the majority of the town’s businesses.



As a result, they are appealing for peace to return to the town so that they can resume their usual lives.



Meanwhile, drivers are taking advantage of the possibility of charging more than they used to charge passengers.



Those who have been affected described the situation as perilous.

The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, imposed a curfew on Nkwanta township.



A statement issued by the Interior Ministry said the curfew, which is from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., was imposed on the advice of the Oti Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument.



The curfew was imposed following the violent clashes in the area, which have led to the deaths of six people and injured several others.



There is also a ban on people in Nkwanta and its environs from carrying arms, ammunition, or any other offensive weapons.



Persons who are found with arms and ammunition would be arrested, the statement added.