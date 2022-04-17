Nkwanta South Municipality Assembly elects new Presiding member

Edward Yilignam, Assemblymember of Odumase/Ashiabre

Source: GNA

Mr. Edward Yilignam, the Assemblymember of Odumase/Ashiabre Electoral Area has been elected the new Presiding Member of the Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly.

He polled 32 votes out of 43 members present in the 45 capacity Assembly representing 80 percent with Mr. Robert Avedzida, the incumbent, Assemblymember for Nkwanta West Electoral area, obtaining 11 votes.



Mr. Avedzida who conceded defeat pledged his support to the new Presiding Member and charged his colleagues to rally behind him to continue from where he ended his term of office.



Mr. Yilignam, the new PM who gave his acceptance speech, expressed gratitude to the members of the Assembly for having confidence in him and electing him to lead them and urged members to exhibit togetherness and unity for more and better development.



He entreated them to support him with their advice and suggestions.

"My leadership will not discriminate against anyone but will bring all together to achieve the good and better dreams of the Assembly to foster more development and make Nkwanta South Municipal an enviable one."



Mr. Bright Lenwah, Nkwanta South Municipal Chief Executive appealed to the newly sworn-in presiding member to unite members to forge the agenda of development and growth.



The MCE said Nkwanta South Municipality could develop faster if the members remained resolute and worked together as a unit.



He charged the assembly members to rally behind their new leader without discrimination to bring the Nkwanta South to the limelight, adding that his