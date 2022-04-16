0
Menu
News

No COVID-19 death in Ghana for five weeks - GHS

Ministry Of Health .png Ministry of Health gives update on COVID-19 deaths

Sat, 16 Apr 2022 Source: otecfmghana.com

Ghana has not registered any new COVID-19 fatality for the fifth straight week since relaxing pandemic restrictions.

Currently, the country’s active cases have dropped significantly from a little over 1,000 in February to 34 as of 7 April.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) reports that the country’s total confirmed cases increased to 161,071, out of which 159, 592 have recovered.

So far there are no severe and critical cases, according to GHS. Cases detected at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) are 7,621 with 7,620 recoveries so far.

Case update

Greater Accra Region – 90,723

Ashanti Region – 22,298

Western Region – 8,327

Eastern Region – 7,036

Volta Region – 6,016

Central Region – 5,402

Bono East Region – 2,970

Bono Region – 2,332

Northern Region – 1,863

Upper East Region – 1,735

Ahafo Region – 1,136

Western North Region – 1,112

Oti Region – 930

Upper West Region – 895

North East Region – 384

Savannah Region – 291

Our management of COVID-19 has been exemplary

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the country’s management of the COVID-19 outbreak has been exemplary.

Delivering the 2022 State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Wednesday (30 March), Akufo-Addo said, “The management of our COVID-19 has been exemplary. By the grace of the Almighty, we have saved lives.

“I took the decision we would prioritise the saving of lives, and then we would get together to rebuild our economy. Nobody imagined the devastation would be so widespread and last so long,” he said.

“We had to learn some very hard lessons, and our belief in the need to be self-sufficient was reinforced when vaccine nationalism was played out blatantly by the rich and powerful countries.”

Vaccine manufacture

President Akufo-Addo also said the government has taken steps to ensure that vaccines are produced locally.

“Mr Speaker, the Presidential Vaccine Manufacturing Committee, which I set up to respond to this obvious deficiency, has put in place a comprehensive strategy for domestic vaccine production, and the establishment of a National Vaccine Institute to implement the strategy, which will enable us to begin the first phase of commercial production in January 2024,” he said.

“A bill will shortly be brought to you, in this House, for your support and approval for the establishment of the National Vaccine Institute.”

Agenda 111

The president also described the timelines given for completion of the governments Agenda 111 projects as ambitious.

“This pandemic exposed other shortcomings of our country, which have, undoubtedly, contributed to the anxieties that have befallen the nation. Agenda 111 was born out of this necessity to address some of these shortcomings.

“At the normal rate of growth, we are not likely to make up the deficit in our health facilities infrastructure for a very long time. Hence, the need for a special, dedicated programme of infrastructural development,” he said.

Akufo-Addo announced that identifying appropriate locations around the country to site the projects has proved more difficult than anticipated, but said he is determined to complete the programme before he leaves office in 2025.

“We are undertaking the construction of 111 entities, which comprise standard 100-bed district hospitals in 101 districts without hospitals, with accommodation for doctors and nurses; six new regional hospitals for each of the six new regions; the rehabilitation of the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital in the Western Region; one new regional hospital for the Western Region; and three psychiatric hospitals for each of the three zones of the country, ie, North, Middle and Coastal,” he said.

Source: otecfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Majid Michel arrested, interrogated for ‘talking drugs’ on radio
Meet Menaye Donkor, the stunning wife of Sulley Muntari
People are watching us – Randy Abbey tackles Bawumia’s aide over taxes
5 most hilarious MPs Ghanaians would love to keep in Parliament forever
Adwoa Safo finally breaks silence on absenteeism from Parliament
Adwoa Safo finally breaks silence on absenteeism from Parliament
Billionaire Indimi flies his private jet into Tamale to mourn with Farouk Aliu Mahama
Why I travelled abroad, came back to do politics - Assin North MP speaks
The 3 lawyers Gloria Lamptey hired to take East Legon mansion, other properties for her
Assin North case: Why EC can't organise by-election - Nimako
Related Articles: