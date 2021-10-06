No 'Dumsor' imminent, we are now preparing for last phase of upgrade works – ECG

Kwame Agyeman-Budu, Managing Director, ECG

• The ECG has denied reports of an imminent interruption in power supply

• It was earlier reported that the exercise will last for two months



• But the ECG says there are no planned power outages as of yet



The Electricity Company of Ghana has denied media reports of an imminent load shedding exercise.



This comes after it was on Tuesday reported that major parts of the nation's capital, Accra were expected to experience power outages for almost two months.



The power distribution company at a press briefing addressed by its Managing Director, Kwame Agyeman-Budu clarified that reports and a timetable released for the said load management exercise were false and inaccurate.

“We are now preparing for the last phase of the upgrade works which requires engagement with stakeholders to agree on a final date to commence work. We have just started with the process discussing with GRIDCO to know the impacts of the works on the power supply.”



“We will then take a look at the impact on our customers and come out with ways to mitigate it and we are yet to come out with the final timetable and date of commencement.”



The ECG MD added that the final phase of projects carried out by GRIDCo on transmission lines has been ongoing with any major power interruptions within Accra.



He further said that it is unlikely that the ECG will undertake a load shedding exercise in the last phase of the projects carried out by GRIDCO since its plans to transfer load to the Kasoa Bulk Supply Point.



“We wish to assure all stakeholders that we have enough power generation hence supply will continue to be stable. If there should be any need for a planned outage, we will inform all stakeholders accordingly,” the MD concluded.