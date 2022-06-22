No Ebola case recorded in Ghana – Ghana Health Service

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye has said Ghana has not recorded any Ebola cases in the country.

It was alleged that Ghana has recorded an ebola case in the Northern Regional Capital, Tamale.



Reacting to this, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said the GHS carried out a simulation exercise on how to handle an outbreak of the Ebola Virus Disease.



Speaking at the Minister’s briefing at the Ministry of Information in Accra, Dr. Kuma-Aboagye stressed that GHS was testing its systems on how to deal with the situation should any case be recorded in the country.

Touching on the monkey pox outbreak in the country, Dr. Kuma Aboagye said Ghana has recorded 18 positive cases and 72 suspected cases recorded. No death was recorded.



He also said that 13 schools in total have recorded COVID-19 with 2 schools currently closed down temporarily due to the Covid-19 outbreak.