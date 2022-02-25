No Ghanaian casualty recorded in Ukraine – Deputy foreign affairs minister

Ukrainian forces

Deputy Foreign Affairs minister says most Ghanaians in Ukraine have moved close to Polish border

Government will evacuate Ghanaians when borders open, Minister



Government actively monitoring situation in Ukraine, Minister



Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong has disclosed that no Ghanaian casualty has been recorded in the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.



According to him, all Ghanaians in Ukraine were safe and will be evacuated at the opportune time.



“Currently all Ghanaians are well, nothing has happened to any Ghanaian… but we do not know what would happen tomorrow.

“…most Ghanaians have moved to safety, close to the Ukraine border with Poland. If the opportunity comes we will immediately evacuate all Ghanaians from Ukraine,” he said in Twi during an interview with Neat FM, on February 25, 2022, monitored by GhanaWeb.



The deputy minister indicated that the government had not started the evacuation because all the borders of Ukraine are closed and Ukraine was currently a no-flight zone.



He said he understands the cries of Ghanaians for their relations to be moved out of Ukraine for their safety.



Ampratwum-Sarpong noted that the government has not neglected its responsibility to Ghanaians in Ukraine.



“The government is actively monitoring the situation and it is receiving briefings on the condition of Ghanaians on a daily basis. We are making contacts, we are doing whatever we have to do to see what is going on and what the government can do to save the lives of Ghanaians,” he added.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Ghanaian Students (NUGS) has revealed that some Ghanaian students studying in Ukraine are currently stranded and in distress following the conflict between the country and Russia.



According to NUGS, some of these students who recently returned to Ghana from Ukraine have reached out to them to detail the situation and to seek that they advocate for the evacuation of these students.



They are, therefore, urging the government to, as soon as possible, put in measures for the evacuation of all Ghanaian students close to the areas of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.