No Ghanaian was attacked in Pusiga - Upper East regional minister

Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu

Terrorist attack was in a Burkina ‘galamsey’ site, Stephen Yakubu

Persons who fled to Ghana from the jihadists attacks not refugees, Stephen Yakubu



Terrorist attacks will not reach the borders of Ghana, Regional minister



Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu has stated that no Ghanaian was attacked in the recent terrorist attack that happened in Burkina Faso close to the Pusiga district in the Upper East region.



The regional minister, who was reported to have said this by Asaase Radio, said that the terrorist attack was not targeted at the Ghanaian community as has been reported by the media.



According to Stephen Yakubu, the terrorist attack happened in an illegal mining site in Burkina Faso and all Ghanaians who were working there managed to escape and run back home.

“What happened about three days ago was actually something that happened in Burkina Faso but very close to the border in the Pusiga District. It is a galamsey site … and the information we have is that these jihadists stormed the place and killed some security men there who are not Ghanaians. Our boys and wives that are working there fled and came home,” he was quoted by asaaseradio.com.



Stephen Yakubu reiterated that persons who managed to escape the jihadists attack to Ghana were not refugees but Ghanaian citizens.



“There were about six of them with seven children. These people were not refugees, they were not Burkinabes. They were citizens who had run back to the country,” he said.



The regional minister assured that government would put in measures to ensure that terrorist attacks do not reach the borders of Ghana.



“The president is very aware of what is happening in the region and has been helping the region in terms of logistics to make sure that our borders are very secure,” he said.