No MP will be against the anti-gay bill in principle – Majority Leader

Majority Leader in parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has said that in principle, no lawmaker is against the anti-gay bill which is currently before parliament.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, October 12, the Member of Parliament for Suame said “In principle, I am not sure any Member of Parliament will be against the principle of this bill. I am an African, I am a Ghanaian, an Ashanti, Kwabre man and I have my own values.



“I have my own upbringing, one that is shaped by my tradition and upbringing. As I have said along the line, I am Christian, I was born into the Assemblies of God church so my faith also impacts my upbringing. But that is not the only thing that shapes my upbringing,



“That is why I am saying and I refer to the first provision in Chapter 11 of the Constitution which is Article 125 when it says that justice emanates from the people.



“We have our concept of what is right and what is wrong, I don’t know of any ethnic group of this country that will applaud this.”

The controversial anti-gay bill which is currently before parliament has already divided opinion in the Ghanaian public discourse.



While some, particularly the religious and traditional groupings, have supported the Bill and are hopeful of its passing, others say it could incur the wrath of the international community against Ghana.



For instance, a private legal practitioner Mr. Akoto Ampaw has said the way and manner the bill has been designed indicates the extremism of the mind frame that produced it.



He is totally against the bill and wants it abandoned.