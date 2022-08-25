'No Military Base or Camp has been set ablaze' - Ghana Armed Forces

Ghana Armed Forces

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has rejected media reportage that a military base or camp in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region has been set ablaze by some angry youth of the area.

According to GAF, the facility that was set ablaze is an accommodation facility under construction to house the Military Detachment and a shelter for Forestry Commission staff.



“No Military Base or Camp has been set ablaze,” GAF said in a statement signed by the Director of Public Relations, Naval Captain, Michael Addo Larbi.



The statement added that “at the time of the incident, there were no military personnel at the location and it was the Police that successfully brought the situation under control.

“It must be noted that the Military Detachment is yet to be permanently deployed to that particular location as part of Operation Halt I, to curb the illegal logging and lumbering which has been on the ascendency in the Region."



GAF, however, assured the public that it would put in “all measures to prevent and also take the appropriate action at its disposal to deal with any miscreant or any other person who would even attempt to burn down any military or national asset, facility or installation.”



