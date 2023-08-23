No NPP, NDC, CPP politician employs more people than me – Ken Agyapong on 7,158 workers

Assin Central MP and flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said he is the topmost employer in Ghana among his political peers.

The Assin North lawmaker was speaking on TV3 news ahead of the party’s Super Delegates Primaries on Saturday 26th August 2023.



According to him, those claiming he is unfit for office but have not employed even 100 people in their lives as politicians cannot tell him otherwise.



“With my steel plant, I am employing thousands of workers in this country by the next few months, I have the biggest cold store in the whole of Africa, as for you, the government pays you, pays your house girls, pays your security, you are living in government bungalows,” he said.

“But I pay 7,158 workers every month in this country. So between the two of us who is more qualified to become president,” he asked.



“If you are supporting the one who has not employed anyone in his life and say he is presidential material, what about someone like me who employs all these people?” he added.



"Let me tell you, there is no politician in Ghana who has employed more people than me. Whether in the North or in the South whether NPP, NDC, CPP no body! I am daring any politician who has employed more than me to come out,” he challenged.