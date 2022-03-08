No NPP candidate can unseat Andrew Amoako Asiamah – Ben Ephson

Independent Member of Parliament for Fomena Constituency, Andrew Amoako Asiamah

Pollster, Ben Ephson has declared that no candidate of the New Patriotic Party can defeat the independent Member of Parliament for Fomena Constituency, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, in the upcoming elections.

According to him, he would be shocked if any NPP candidate unseats the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament.



The pollster believes the incumbent Member of Parliament would ensure his people occupy vital positions at the constituency level to secure his victory in the coming elections.



Speaking on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofoↄ breakfast show, he said “I would be very surprised if those who disagreed with the man going independent put up a candidate who can beat the current independent candidate.”



Ben Ephson was responding to a question after some disgruntled members of the NPP, in Fomena Constituency, demonstrated against the party’s leadership and threatened to defect to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over alleged preferential treatment of persons linked to the Independent MP, Andrew Amoako Asiamah.



The angry party members had in protest painted the party’s office in NDC colours and kept posters of John Mahama on the office walls.

But Ben Ephson noted that branding the party’s constituency office in NDC colours is an unnecessary tactic that would yield no fruits.



He rather suggested to those who are anti-Asiamah to elect their people as polling station executives and vote against Asiamah when the time comes for the election of Parliamentary candidates.



He explained that the preferential treatment being accorded to the legislature is the party’s way of showing him an appreciation for supporting the government and reintegrating him into the party.



Mr. Asiamah, who fell out with the NPP prior to election 2020 after going independent, has become crucial to the party and government business in parliament since both parties have 137 MPs in parliament and will require his support to function more effectively.