No NPP official can stop Alan’s campaign – Nana Ohene Ntow dares

Alan Kyerematen Outgoing Minister.png Alan Kyerematen, former Minister of Trade and Industry

Tue, 7 Feb 2023 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a member of the Alan Kyerematen National Campaign team says no member of the party’s leadership can sanction Alan Kyerematen for campaigning

According to him, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who has not publicly declared his intentions to contest for the flagbearership of the NPP has been campaigning since 2020 whiles party leadership looks on.

So, there is no way any party leader can come and stop them or punish Alan Kyerematen for going contrary to the laid down procedures.

“Dr. Bawumia has been campaigning all this while. When we went to Kumasi for the conference didn’t you see what happened? Didn’t you see when the MPs led him to the place? Was that not camping?

He continued: “no party official can stop Alan Kyerematen from campaigning. The way no one has stopped Dr Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong, that’s the same way no one can stop Alan Kyeremateng from campaigning”.

