No PCR test for fully vaccinated travellers - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed that fully vaccinated travellers into the country will not take PCR tests from the country of embarkation to allow them entry into the country through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

During his 28th COVID-19 address to the nation on Sunday, March 27, he said:



“Citizens and foreign residents in Ghana, who are not fully vaccinated, would, however, need to provide a negative PCR test result of not more than 48-hours, will undergo an antigen test upon arrival at KIA, and will be offered vaccination there."



“Ghana’s Foreign Missions have been instructed to make vaccination a requirement for visa acquisition,” he added.



The President made it known that as of Friday, March 25, 2022, Ghana's total number of active cases of COVID-19 stood at seventy-two (72).

"There are no severely or critically ill persons. Our COVID-19 treatment centres are empty, and the 4th wave appears to be over.



"In addition to these very low reported cases is the considerable improvement in the availability and uptake of vaccines by the population," President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stressed.



Watch Akufo-Addo's address below:



