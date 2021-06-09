No ‘Shadow Search’ services – Lands Commission

The public are warned to refrain from dealing with anyone claiming to be running Shadow Searches

The Lands Commission of Ghana has debunked claims and reports that there is a ‘Shadow Search’ service being operated at the Commission.

The Commission, in a statement , said there is no such thing as a ‘Shadow Search’ and that as a state body, it is required to conduct searches for applicants to facilitate land transactions



“The Lands Commission wishes to state emphatically that there is nothing known as Shadow Search within the Commission.”



The statement admonished the general public to refrain from dealing with anyone claiming to be running Shadow Searches for them else they do so at their own peril.

It cautioned anyone who needs to make any enquiries to visit the Commission or reach them via the Commission’s official website



“These searches and other services provided by the Commission can be accessed by the general public through the Client Service Access Unit (CSAU) of the Lands Commission or through our portal www.onlineservices.lc.gov.gh.”