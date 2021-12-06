No agreement reached with NDC Parliamentary Caucus on E-Levy - Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has disclosed that the government through his ministry has not reached any agreement with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) minority MP side on the controversial electronic transaction levy otherwise known as e-levy.



Ken Ofori-Atta at the presentation of the 2021 budget statement on Wednesday November 17, 2021 announced government’s plans to slap a 1.75% charge on all electronic transactions including mobile money.



The levy since its announcement has sharply divided the majority and minority MPs. While the majority MPs have justified the levy, the minority MPs are resolute “in standing with Ghanaians” to oppose the “draconian” tax.

The minority caucus in a statement signed by its chief whip, Muntaka Mubarak, indicated its strong resolve to “use every legitimate and lawful channel to resist the 1.75% E-Levy government is seeking to impose on the ordinary Ghanaian”.



This is after the minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, at the 10th Anniversary launch of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications said 1% E-levy was acceptable contrary to earlier stance that it wanted the levy scrapped.



But speaking at a news conference on Monday, December 6, 2021, Ken Ofori-Atta said it was still engaging the minority to find a middle ground.



“On the matter of the E-levy, having regard to its serious fiscal implications, we will continue our consultations with the Minority Caucus in Parliament and other relevant stakeholders, with a view to achieving consensus and reverting to the House in the shortest possible time,” he said.



Meanwhile, Parliament is expected to reconvene tomorrow Tuesday, December 7, 2021 in what maybe another clash between majority and minority MPs as the latter vows to challenge overruling of its motion of rescission for the 2022 budget approval.