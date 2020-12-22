No amount of protests can overturn the election results – Chief of Staff’s office

NDC demonstrators

The Director of Political Affairs at the Office of the Chief of Staff, Frank Asiedu Bekoe known in political circles as Protozoa says the numerous protests by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its supporters can continue all year and will not change anything because the good people of Ghana voted and chose President Akufo-Addo to lead them.

According to him, Ghanaians voted and re-elected President Akufo-Addo for a second term because of the good works he did when he was given the nod four years ago.



He was speaking at the Ayawaso West Wuogun Constituency where he went on an appreciation tour to thank the constituents for voting massively for the incumbent MP, Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan and President Akufo-Addo.



“Weeks ago, I was here to plead with you to vote for president Akufo-Addo and Lydia Seyram Alhassan. You listened and voted massively for them so I’m here to thank you all. We thank all Ghanaians for supporting the NPP. We are happy you chose free education over the construction of mortuaries and the legalization of Okada. Because you voted for the Free SHS policy, you will see lawyers and doctors emerging from your families. God bless you all,” Protozoa said.



He further urged the NDC protestors to go about their protests in a civil manner and advised them not to be violent or cause chaos in exercising their constitutional rights.



“Those demonstrating can continue for 365 days but they must ensure they comply with the laws. Demonstrations are a good way to exercise so you can continue demonstrating,” he added.

Protozoa also promised the constituents that the NPP will do everything within its powers to bring development to the constituency and the country as a whole.



“Your endorsement of President Akufo-Addo for another four years means you want the President to continue with the good policies he implemented in his first term like the Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, NABCO etc and that is what the President and the NPP will continue do for all Ghanaians.



Since we are here thanking you, we want to assure you that we will continue with the developmental projects started in our first term,” he reiterated.



